Far Cry 6: Giancarlo Esposito reportedly playing the new villain

The Far Cry franchise has had its fair share of iconic villains, and it looks like the Breaking Bad's Gus Fring is going to be the villain of the upcoming game.

Giancarlo Esposito is one of the most talented actors today, and the series would benefit a lot from his inclusion.

One of Ubisoft's premier franchises, Far Cry has grown to become one of the most popular franchises in gaming. The sandbox-style open-world FPS franchise is one that has captivated fans for a long time.

The Far Cry franchise has a few signature elements that set it apart from the rest of the shooters in the genre. It focuses heavily on giving the players the tools for any given objective and giving them the freedom to approach a situation in any way they desire.

The Far Cry series' emphasis on freedom of choice and approach has been a key factor in the games' success. However, another key element of the franchise has been its villains.

Over the years, the Far Cry franchise has given players some of the most iconic villains in gaming history.

Far Cry 3's Vaas is the character that began this trend of iconic villains in the series. Played excellently by Michael Mando, Vaas impressed so much that he landed as the cover of the game and not the protagonist.

Giancarlo Esposito reportedly playing the villain in Far Cry 6

As fans await any news from Ubisoft regarding Far Cry 6, a recent Collider interview with Giancarlo Esposito (of Breaking Bad fame) sparked the fans' intrigue.

The iconic actor explained that he had been working on a 'huge' videogame, and that it required a "whole new type of acting". This, and his ability to play menacing, and iconic villains suggests that the game is Far Cry 6.

He was quoted saying "This video game I did – which is going to be huge – [but I] can’t really mention it."

Giancarlo Esposito

Giancarlo Esposito is one of the finest actors of our time, and his ability to play menacing villains is second to none. He fits right in with Far Cry villains and is in great company with other notable actors like Troy Baker and Michael Mando in the Far Cry franchise.

