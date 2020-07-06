Cyberpunk 2077: Will there be romance options in the game?

Cyberpunk 2077 is reportedly going to have way more romantic options in the game than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

CD Projekt Red has never shied away from introducing adult content in their games, and Cyberpunk 2077 is no different.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is perhaps the year's most anticipated game, given that the game was first revealed all the way back in 2013. CD Projekt Red's upcoming RPG has got the players extremely excited.

From what we've seen so far in Gameplay trailers, it looks like CDPR have brought their A-game to the table yet again.

The studio's track record with the Witcher series before has been impeccable, with each installment improving on the foundations of the previous one. Cyberpunk 2077 will see the studio take their game into the future, leaving behind the medieval era of The Witcher.

However, the studio looks to retain a lot of the elements that made the Witcher franchise so great. For example, CDPR has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will also have multiple Romance options for your character.

Cyberpunk 2077 romance options

CDPR have maintained that their games are meant for Mature audiences only and that they do not shy away from introducing adult or explicit themes. One of the fan-favourite elements of The Witcher franchise was that Geralt could engage in romantic relationships throughout the game.

The player would be able to bond with several characters, or one, if they so choose. This adds another layer of realism and immersion in the game world.

Cyberpunk 2077 will have romance options for multiple sexual identities. https://t.co/kagD29ao7T pic.twitter.com/74mHwtl7Ek — IGN (@IGN) June 25, 2019

Cyberpunk 2077 looks to have similar Romance options for multiple characters. Since the player will be able to pick from a Male or a Female character, same-sex romance options will also be available in the game.

CDPR looks to hold back nothing with Cyberpunk 2077 . The game will even provide players an option to customize various body parts, including genitalia. How that is going to play out is yet to be revealed.

Cyberpunk 2077 will have way more romantic options than The Witcher 3 did https://t.co/5Z5urBAeny pic.twitter.com/p5r9HO1dxH — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) June 24, 2019