GTA 6 Rumoured Locations: Cities that may feature in the game

GTA VI is reportedly in early stages of development as of April 2020, according to a report from Kotaku.

These are some locations rumoured to be the primary setting for Rockstar's GTA VI.

(picture credits: whatculture gaming)

The setting or location of the game has always been an essential part of GTA games. It forms the core of the game, as the GTA franchise is based on the open-world gaming genre.

The GTA franchise has given gamers some of the most iconic open-world locations, and they've all taken inspiration from real-life cities.

GTA San Andreas was the first game in the franchise to include more than one city. The game included Los Santos (inspired by Los Angeles), Las Venturas (Las Vegas) and San Fierro (San Fransisco).

The state of San Andreas itself was based on California. The GTA games simply wouldn't be complete without an engaging open-world, with each city having its own personality.

GTA 6 Rumoured Locations

The GTA VI rumour mill is in full swing, especially after Kotaku released a report as a result of an investigation into Rockstar's work culture. The report is the primary source of rumours and information regarding GTA VI.

Here we look at the rumoured locations for GTA VI.

1) Vice City

(picture credits: iXzDeh, youtube)

Vice City seems to be the front-runner when it comes to being the most requested location for Rockstar's next title. With reports of the game being set in the 80s, Vice City seems like the perfect location for the next game.

Players cannot wait to go back to familiar locations like the Malibu Club and drive down the beachside road drenched in neon.

2) A Rio de Janeiro inspired South American City

Brazil was the main location for Max Payne 3

According to the report, it suggests the players will be part of a drug cartel based out of a Rio-inspired city in South America. Rockstar has previously visited Brazil in Max Payne 3 as its primary location.

The sunny South American city will be a much-appreciated change of mood and setting. This would be the first time since GTA London 1969 that the game will go beyond North America.

3) Some parts of Liberty City

Concept Art (picture credits: dexerto)

More akin to the Ludendorff section of GTA V, Liberty City will be a small, contained location that the player might visit for a Story mission or such.

It has long been the ambition of Rockstar to combine all their cities into one giant game. Perhaps, GTA VI and the powerful next-gen hardware might just come close to that being a reality.