FaZe Clan adds Twitch streamer Lacy to its roster as fourth signing after layoffs

Twitch streamer Nick (Lacy), aka LacyHimself, has become the fourth FaZe Clan signing since last weekend's layoffs. He joins the likes of Jasontheween, Max "Plaqueboymax" and Rico "Silky," as FaZe Banks and the new management try to "reboot" the esports organization.

The brand has been going through a lot of changes since FaZe Banks took over as CEO, with several content creators associated with it being fired. LacyHimself’s signing is yet another move in the current management's efforts to reinvent the organization’s image in the changing times.

Lacy, Plaqueboymax, Silky, and Jasontheween are the new faces of FaZe Clan

The influx of young streamers to FaZe Clan has been met with mixed reactions from the community, with many legacy fans criticizing the move.

Existing members of the organization, such as Temperrr and YourRage, have responded to the criticism, claiming that a change in the type of content being produced by the brand is necessary for it to keep growing. Only a few days ago, YourRage defended the new signings, claiming that people would complain no matter what route the organization took.

New signing LacyHimself burst onto the scene earlier last year, rising in popularity over 2023. He is primarily a Fortnite streamer with over 2,000 hours of stream time in the battle royale. There is a good chance that he, along with Plaqueboymax, Jasontheween, and Silky, will make up a new content house, as teased by YourRage in one of the recent announcement videos.

With over half a million followers on Twitch, LacyHimself is one of the more popular FaZe Clan signings, heralding a new age for the brand as it attempts to redefine itself after letting go of veteran members, such as Blaze. While long-time fans of the organization may not exactly be happy, only time will tell if the new strategy pays off.