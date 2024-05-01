FaZe Clan announces Twitch partner Jasontheween as the latest signing

After Max "Plaqueboymax" and Rico "Silky", FaZe Clan has announced Twitch partner Jason "Jasontheween" as the latest signing to the organization. This makes him the third content creator to join the esports group since last weekend's layoffs where several streamers got fired by the current management.

For those unaware, FaZe Clan has been undergoing a massive restructuring since Banks took over as CEO a few months ago. He has been talking about laying off employees for weeks, and on April 27, various streamers and content creators like Kalei, Blaze, and others were let go.

The firing has naturally depleted the roster by a lot, with the organization currently in the process of bringing in new talent. According to former CEO Temperrr, firing old creators and bringing in new faces is the brand's "last shot" at reinventing itself and adapting to the times.

Jasontheween joins Plaqueboymax and Silky as the first trio to join FaZe Clan this year

The influx of young and relatively new content creators has divided the community, with many criticizing the move. Josh "YourRage", who joined FaZe last year, has gone on record talking about a shift from old content. Rebuking naysayers, YourRage has noted that while there are people who like sniping and montages that the organization was known for, times have changed.

In his rant, Josh even noted that the new signings were crucial to building an alternate identity for the brand which needs to make changes to stay relevant in the 2020s. In line with this belief, the official announcement video for Jasontheween features the other new members, Plaqueboymax and Silky, who greeted him after FaZe Banks got him out of trouble.

The video also insinuates that Joshtheween should drop out of university to focus on making Twitch content. As of this moment, he is a partner on the Amazon-owned platform, with over 200K followers. Jasontheween created his channel back in 2015 and is primarily a Just Chatting streamer.

The 19-year-old streamer also plays FPS and battle royale titles such as Valorant, Fortnite, and CS2 on his channel and currently has an average concurrent viewership of around 8,000. Fans will need to wait to see what kind of content Jasontheween brings to FaZe Clan.