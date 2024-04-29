Twitch partner Silky becomes the second member to join FaZe Clan after recent layoffs

FaZe Clan has signed on their second new member since the layoffs with the announcement about Twitch partner Rico "Silky" joining the esports organization. The news comes a day after it was revealed that Max "Plaqueboymax" became the first new signing for the org after FaZe Banks' "reboot."

For those who are unaware, FaZe Clan was radically restructured over the weekend when several streamers, YouTubers, and content creators affiliated with the organization either left or were let go. Some of the creators who are no longer part of the group include Blaze and Kalei, the latter even had an exchange online over the firing.

In any case, it appears Banks, who recently took over as CEO, is intent on refilling the ranks with Silky becoming the most recent joining.

A brief overview of Silky, the latest member to join FaZe Clan

The news that Rico was signing onto the brand was announced on April 29, with an official video on the group's official social media channels. The video includes existing members including CEO FaZe Banks, who can be seen approaching the Twitch streamer at a party. Afterward, Josh "YourRage" and Max "Plaqueboymax" meet up with the two, with YourRage insinuating that the new member might be part of a content house comprising Josh and Max.

With over 440K followers on Twitch, Silky is primarily a Just Chatting streamer. He also has over a thousand hours streamed in GTA V, along with substantial time playing other video games like the NBA 2K franchise and Fortnite. He is known to collaborate with other streamers on the platform, recently co-streaming with people such as Plaqueboymax and YourRage.

He also has a notable presence on YouTube, where he posts clips from his streams, having amassed over 200K subscribers on the Google-owned platform. While many have responded positively to the news of him joining FaZe Clan, the big upheaval in the roster has naturally resulted in numerous long-time fans criticizing the new signings. Only time will tell how things pan out as Banks sets out to redefine the organization.