Who is Plaqueboymax? New FaZe Clan member's online career explored

Twitch streamer Maxwell Elliot Dent aka "Plaqueboymax" has become the newest face of the FaZe Clan as their latest creator. For those out of the loop, FaZe has been all over the news since yesterday (April 28) after releasing a host of gamers and creators from its roster. Among those who have faced the axe were "Blaze," "Cizzors," "Kale1," "Sway," "Booya," and "Cbass."

Of course, they still have some familiar faces within the organization such as "Banks," "Temperrr," and "Nickmercs." Adding to this list of existing creators, Twitch streamer Plaqueboymax has now joined the famed gaming organization.

Who is Plaqueboymax? Exploring the streamer's online career

Expand Tweet

Plaqueboymax has just clinched the most significant deal of his career. The Twitch streamer, boasting a massive following of over 628K fans, has officially joined forces with renowned gaming and content creation powerhouse, FaZe Clan.

Max embarked on his content creation journey during the COVID-19 pandemic. He initiated a YouTube channel called Basement Boyz, where he collaborated with his friends to produce skits and prank videos.

His Twitch journey, however, began in April 2021. During his streaming endeavors, Max predominantly focused on reviewing and reacting to various underground artists such as Kashdami, KANKAN, yvngxchris, and Yeat.

These days, Max has diversified his content creation. In addition to reacting to underground artists, he now produces videos where he reacts to Twitch clips, explores Discord communities, and delves into Reddit posts.

Max has maintained his connection to the music scene, regularly staying updated with its latest developments. For instance, he recently reacted to the drama unfolding between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Max promptly shared his reaction from his stream by uploading it to his YouTube channel (416K subscribers) under the same name:

In addition to his primary YouTube channel, Max also runs a secondary channel called "maxtouchesgrass," boasting over 111K followers. On this platform, he predominantly shares IRL content such as vlogs, 1v1 basketball videos, and other related videos.

Taking a glance at Plaqueboymax's Twitch numbers

Plaqueboymax's expanding influence is unmistakable, reflected in his increasing Twitch metrics over the past year. In the last 30 days alone, the streamer has amassed over 31K new followers, accompanied by a robust average viewership of 6.5K during this period.

Here are the Twitch streamer's 30-day streaming numbers (Image via Streamscharts.com)

With hundreds of followers on his Twitch channel, it's reasonable to infer that the streamer also has a substantial number of subscribers. Currently, he boasts a respectable 5.6K subscribers, indicating potential earnings of nearly $15K this month alone:

Max has earned nearly $15K this month (Image via twitchmetrics.net)

With 14 creators and streamers departing from FaZe Clan, it was only a matter of time before the organization sought out fresh faces. Plaqueboymax seems to be the first of potentially many new streamers joining the renowned organization, marking the beginning of an exciting influx of talent.