"I can't get burned again": FaZe Rain claims he left FaZe because some existing members are in it for the money

A day after the FaZe apocalypse — where several streamers and content creators were laid off by the esports organization — veteran member Nordan "Rain," aka FaZe Rain, revealed why he chose to leave. Nordan has been highly critical of how the group was run for the past few years. With FaZe Banks taking over the company's reigns a few months ago, many thought that this would change things for the better.

It seems FaZe Rain thinks corporate control over the organization is still predominant and took to X to explain why he has decided to leave after being a part of the group for so long. The 27-year-old YouTuber also accused certain existing members of the company of being in FaZe only for "money and attention," saying:

"Hey, so obviously I’ve left FaZe because contrary to popular belief, 51% of the company is still corporately owned. I can't get burned again, there's so many people in that team that are strictly there for money and attention."

FaZe Rain explains why he left the organization a day after the layoffs

The post announcing his departure (Image via @Faze_Rain/X)

FaZe Banks has been talking about letting go of content creators and streamers associated with the organization for some time now, and the final nail in the coffin came on April 27 when big names such as Kalei and Blaze were revealed to have departed the company.

FaZe Rain, who has been part of FaZe Clan for years and was a pillar of the community, has joined the long list of people who are no longer part of the organization. While his name was not part of any of the official posts regarding the layoffs, it seems that he has left the group.

The YouTuber noted how he had been with the organization for a long time in his announcement post, stating that even if he is no longer affiliated with the group, he will always be "FaZe Rain." He said:

"I was there for what FaZe stood for to the community (that I was apart of at one point) and the brotherhood that came with it. Also I try to not bring up the past & live in the present but….I paved the way for a lot of you, I will forever be FaZe Rain."

His main gripe with the new management is that it is still mostly corporate-owned and that certain individuals on the team only want "money and attention." While he did not take names initially while accusing these FaZe members, he did take a dig at Sebastian "CBass," who was also formerly part of the group.