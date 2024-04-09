Twitch streamer plaqueboymax gets visibly upset after interacting with food delivery person

Twitch streamer plaqueboymax has viewers concerned after he visibly had a fit of rage and almost broke down while having a conversation with food delivery personnel. According to the call, it appears the delivery man, who was a Doordasher, ate a part of his order.

In the short clip that has now gone viral on X, the streamer asked the delivery person about his order:

“Hello sir. Did you get my french fries and my mcflurry?”

While the latter's response is not clear, the Twitch creator’s reply implies it is in Spanish, making him say:

“Me no habla Espanol.”

plaqueboymax then begins to ask whether they picked up a Grande before screaming in frustration:

“Did u pick up a…Grande.. oh my god! Sir just let me know when you're at the door, I'll let you in.”

After a muffled reply from the delivery guy, the Twitch streamer expressed more frustration, saying:

“This ni**a just said na!”

While this video has accrued over 100k views on X, it is not the full version. In a longer version of this clip, the streamer calls the delivery guy after receiving his order. However, he subsequently claimed that someone, presumably the Door Dash employee, had taken a sip from his McFlurry.

Many of his fans showed their support on social media, saying they would have also behaved the same in the situation. Some even claimed that the delivery person deserves to get arrested for this act.

plaqueboymax got temporarily banned from Twitch a short while ago

This is not plaqueboymax's first outburst, as he was called out for his anger issues in early 2023. The streamer broke a table with his bare hands in a fit of rage, following an argument with another Twitch streamer, RapperDude.

plaqueboymax was nominated in the Breakthrough Streamer category at the 2024 Streamer Awards. However, shortly afterward, he was banned from Twitch, with the platform citing a violation of community guidelines. While the reason was not confirmed, many of his viewers alleged that an incident where the streamer inadvertently opened explicit content on a live broadcast led to his suspension.