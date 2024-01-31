Why are Plaqueboymax and Konvy feuding? Streamer drama explained

A fresh rivalry has emerged in the streaming world following Twitch star Maxwell "Plaqueboymax"'s diss track directed at controversial Kick streamer Steven "Konvy." For those unaware, Plaqueboymax is a content creator known for his frequent collaborations with underground hip-hop artists/rappers. He also boasts a sizable fan base on TikTok.

Plaqueboymax recently released a diss track titled "Man of Steel 2," which gained traction after being reposted by the popular online news page Drama Alert. In the two-minute video, he took jabs at Konvy and even shared an unseemly conversation with his aunt, who is also a content creator.

Disclaimer: Strong language. Reader discretion is advised.

Why are Plaqueboymax and Konvy beefing online?

Streamers Konvy and Plaqueboymax are currently embroiled in a feud. The latter attempted to provoke the former by releasing a diss track aimed at him.

For context, Konvy has voiced his discontent regarding his aunt's involvement in producing adult content online. This provided Plaqueboymax with additional ammunition, prompting him to share his thoughts about her on his stream:

"Obviously, we all seen Zias b**t f**k Konvy's aunt live on national television and it was like, 'Damn, this is hilarious.' but his aunt bad tho. Sh*t, let me say what we all thinking. I'm trying to f**k. Everyone thinks that bro. It's obvious."

However, Plaqueboymax wasn't the only one doing the talking. Konvy also took to his alternate account on X to post a vitriolic retort directed at him. He wrote:

"Ni**a @plaqueboymax think this content all for show. You said you're gon kill me right!? I don't do that rapping sh*t. You coming to Miami soon right. You gon see real content f**k ni**a, I ain’t one of these streaming ni**as."

The X posts didn't just end there. Konvy proceeded to post two additional updates directly aimed at Plaqueboymax. Here's what he said:

"Tell that ni**a to enjoy his highlight career today, ni**a loves mentioning other people. He said he stayed up 29 hours to make a diss track."

Adin Ross reacts to Plaqueboymax's diss track of Konvy

Adin Ross, Kick's biggest streamer and co-owner, also weighed in on the ongoing beef between Konvy and Plaqueboymax. Ross, who incidentally is a close friend of Konvy, remarked:

"I'm not going to be biased. I obviously ride with Konvy, he's my man. But as someone who streams and sh*t, yeah, it was a good diss track."

Reacting to Konvy's rampant X posts directed at Plaqueboymax, Ross said:

"What Konvy did was stupid as f**k. He went on Twitter and started tweeting and sh*t and started showing emotion...once you show like you have emotion, you're always gonna f**king lose. Like, he was talking about, 'Come see me in Miami,' and sh*t. I told him, that was cringe."

Whether the two streamers will confront each other in person remains to be seen.