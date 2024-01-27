2024 Streamer Award nominee Plaqueboymax gets banned on Twitch after allegedly showing explicit content on stream

Plaqueboymax, who was recently nominated in the Breakthrough Streamer category of the 2024 Streamer Awards, has been banned on Twitch. If fans try to access his channel right now, they will be met with the usual disclaimer about the content creator having violated community guidelines. While the reason for the ban has not been confirmed, viewers have alluded to an alleged incident where the streamer inadvertently opened explicit content on a live broadcast.

The news was reported by the Streamer Bans bot on X, with many users congregating under the post to discuss the ban.

Why did Plaqueboymax get banned from Twitch? Alleged reasons explored

Although Plaqueboymax started his streaming career in 2021, it took him a year to start seeing big numbers on his broadcasts. He became quite popular in 2023 and averaged over 5.5K live concurrent viewers, putting him on the map.

The content creator was one of four people to get nominated in the Breakthrough Streamer category at this year's Streamer Awards hosted by QTCinderella. The category honors streamers who see a massive spike in their growth in a year.

However, Twitch has banned Plaqueboymax, and many are naturally wondering why. Regular users of the platform will know that it does not publicly disclose reasons for suspensions and bans. Unless the streamer themselves shares the cause, it is impossible to be sure why he got banned.

However, one of Plaqueboymax's viewers has put forward a theory, claiming that the streamer was looking up an adult actress on the internet and mistakenly opened some explicit content on his broadcast.

In response to one X user asking about the ban, @IeArmin stated:

"He searched up Asian p**nstar like a r**ard and didn't expect for p**n to come up"

As mentioned by the viewer, clips of the incident are inaccessible, either because they were deleted or due to Twitch's removal of all of the content associated with the banned channel. This makes it quite impossible to verify the story.

Others have claimed that one of Plaqueboymax's livestreams on January 25, 2024, might be the reason for the ban because it allegedly violated many terms of service on the platform. A fan dropped a post with a picture of Kick's logo and the streamer, captioning it, "It's Time..."

A viewer then claimed that the content creator had used slurs, referred to the highly controversial Taylor Swift AI images, and got on a call with a person who was banned from the website.

Notwithstanding the reason, Plaqueboymax's ban has received significant attention from fans. Here are some more reactions from social media:

While it is unclear how long the content creator will stay banned, readers should note that this is his second ban from Twitch. However, he has not acknowledged or addressed the ban yet.