"WTF did he do": Fans express shock after Twitch bans popular streamer Stewie2K

Former Counter-Strike professional-turned-streamer Jacky "Stewie2K" has been banned on Twitch, and his fans are wondering why. With over 1.4 million followers, the content creator is immensely popular in the FPS community and has been streaming games like CS2 since Valve released the tactical shooter last year.

However, on January 25, 2024, it was revealed that Stewie2K had been banned on Twitch for unknown reasons. This is nothing new, as the purple platform is known not to disclose reasons for suspensions or bans to the public.

If a Twitch user tries to access his channel right now, it will show them the following error:

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

While it appears that the ban is not indefinite, fans have taken to social media to raise concerns about why the channel has been banned. X user @wouldneverfly wondered what the Twitch star had done to get banned, stating:

"Was watching him earlier, wtf did he do"

Fans speculate about the reason for Stewie2K getting banned from Twitch

Stewie2K was quite a gamer back in his Counter-Strike: Global Offensive days. He became one of the most successful esports professionals in North America, winning both a Major title and an Intel Grand Slam.

His eventual shift to Valorant was a point of interest for many fans. Despite his highly triumphant track record as part of Team Liquid and Cloud9, he did not go through with the game in the professional scene. However, he did make a name for himself by streaming the game on Twitch.

Per stats from Twitch Tracker, the content creator played over 2,000 hours of Valorant on stream last year, averaging 2.5K concurrent viewers. More recently, it seems like he has started playing CS2 more often, having gotten access to the beta test earlier than most.

The news of his Twitch ban was reported by the Streamer Bans bot on X, garnering a lot of attention in the streaming community. Many wondered why Twitch would ban Stewie2K, while some even started trolling the former Counter-Strike professional, claiming he was a cheater.

Here are some general reactions to the ban:

Stewie2K has not officially responded to the Twitch ban yet, and without confirmation, it is impossible to know when the suspension will be lifted. That said, considering it is his first ban, it can be as little as a couple of days before fans can expect him to come back to streaming.