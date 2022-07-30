“I’m thinking about Valorant” - Stewie2K on his potential switch to Riot’s shooter

CS: GO star Jake "Stewie2K" Yip may be considering a switch to professional Valorant, according to a recent update from his end. Stewie2K is currently on the roster of Evil Geniuses and is one of the most decorated CS: GO players from the North American region.

Across a storied career, Stewie2k is the only NA player to have won both an Intel Grand Slam trophy and a Major. In that regard, his prospective switch to Riot's tactical shooter will be an interesting phenomenon in the already burgeoning esports scene.

Stewie2K hasn't had much success in the last three years, with his recent travails in the CS: GO circuit alluding to a possible departure from the game. Valorant's rise has seen many players from the CS: GO and Overwatch contingent make the switch. Since launching in 2020, the game has witnessed a rapid rise to immense success, establishing a major foothold in the esports industry.

Stewie2K has already expressed this desire on previous occasions, but has recently clarified the statements regarding a possible transition to Valorant.

CS:GO star Stewie2K considering a switch to Valorant

Jake @Stewie I’m hype to announce that I’ll be streaming VAL & CS for @EvilGeniuses Creator Collective. For now, I’ll be stepping away from competitive CS and focusing on streaming. Thanks to those who tagged along and 🥂to many more! My future isn’t determined, so stop by tonight’s stream 🤍 I’m hype to announce that I’ll be streaming VAL & CS for @EvilGeniuses Creator Collective. For now, I’ll be stepping away from competitive CS and focusing on streaming. Thanks to those who tagged along and 🥂to many more! My future isn’t determined, so stop by tonight’s stream 🤍

Stewie2K stated that he's looking to take a little break from competitive gaming and may take a bit of a rest:

"I'm trying to have the edge of a little break just from competitive in general, and just kind of recuperate."

He further emphasized his interest in streaming, but didn't deny a possible return to the esports landscape:

"You know, think with a clear head, what I want to do and then see how I enjoy streaming and just knowing me, I love to compete. So maybe in the future, I go back to competing again and could be in Valorant, but maybe I'll go back to CS one day like Nick, but as of right now, I'm just thinking about streaming, thinking about about Valorant, gonna keep on that.

The CS: GO pro also stated that he's open to offers from pro teams, as they might be switching out players.

I'm not in a rush to Valorant professionally, I'm not closing the door on it. Not closing the door on any like Pro offers, I'm open to it. I think right now, just going to try to observe a little bit in Valorant."

In this regard, he will be keeping an eye out for the LCQs:

I'm gonna try to watch some games. Yeah, just kind of feel it out, like the pro scene, look, these tournaments from like last chance qualifiers. See if any teams are making changes, which I'm sure they are. And then most people goes from there, you know, I don't think anything is like set in stone right now."

Last year, Stewie2K teased a switch, stating that he'd move to Riot's tactical shooter “eventually." It’s possible that the time has finally come, with Riot's new franchise partnership model coming next year.

The North American esports scene is the most competitive it has ever been, with a couple of teams looking solid on paper. Stewie2K might be an impressive addition to one of these rosters.

