"We have one last shot": FaZe Temperrr explains why the organization is laying off creators and signing new ones

Former CEO of FaZe Clan and co-founder Thomas Alves Oliveira, who goes by the online alias FaZe Temperrr, has recently explained why the organization laid off many associated content creators and streamers. Much like the current head of the company FaZe Banks, Oliveria noted the changing times as a justification for restructuring FaZe Clan.

FaZe Temperrr claimed that there won't be another chance to keep the organization relevant and that the recent layoff was the "last shot" at making things work:

"If we don't change the vision, if we stay the same we are not going anywhere. And that's why all these cuts have happened. That's why people had to go. We don't have many more shots at building FaZe anymore, we have one last shot. This is the last opportunity."

He also claimed that the management's back was against the wall and that the FaZe Clan layoffs were a necessary move:

"You know, our backs are against the wall. This is the last shot we have at this, so we've got to do what's right for the brand. We have got to protect the brand at all costs. We've got to prioritize the brand instead of people's emotions."

FaZe Temperrr claims the org wouldn't last long if they kept the "same structure"

FaZe Temperrr has been part of the Clan since he was a teenager, and he became the first CEO of the company when the group was first corporatized. For those who are not aware, Banks took over the organization a few months ago and is facilitating the recent changes by cutting several streamers. This has naturally been a point of contention in the community.

FaZe Temperrr, however, justified cutting people off, claiming that the former members were not bringing any value to the brand:

"We can't just keep people because they want to be a part of FaZe when they are not doing anything for the brand. You know what I mean? It sucks, but it's part of life. Making these decisions, and having these people cut, is a part of life."

He also compared the layoffs to roster changes in sports organizations, claiming that they have to adapt to the changing times:

"You look at a sports organization, when the game changes, you need different players. We are not in 2010 anymore, we are not in 2012 anymore, we are not in 2016 anymore. It's a different time, and if we are to continue with the same structure that we had back then, we wouldn't last now, whatsoever."

To conclude his point of view on the recent restructuring of the organization, FaZe Temperrr noted how far the brand has come, saying:

"It's insane! The entire journey has been incredible. It's been a wild ride. One day we will have a documentary about this."

With several holes to fill in the roster after the recent layoffs, two new streamers have joined FaZe Clan, with Max "Plaqueboymax" being the first to come on board. The most recent signing was Twitch partner Rico "Silky."