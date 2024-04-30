"There is no winning": YourRage responds to FaZe Clan facing criticism for changing their content

Kick streamer FaZe YourRage has responded to criticism over the esports organization changing their content. Recent layoffs and roster changes at FaZe have caused a lot of division among fans, and in a recent stream, the content creator explained that the brand needed to change and adapt to the times.

Fans will remember that FaZe Clan rose in fame due to their Call of Duty montages about sniping back in the day. With the recent changes, streamers are pivoting to new style of content and YourRage claimed that their old content just did not get as much attention nowadays:

"What happened FaZe with the roots? Let's be honest, how fallen off you think FaZe is now, it would be even worse my ni**a. That s**t gets no traction right now. I know it's not about views, but it is about entertaining your viewers at the end of the day."

FaZe YourRage further responded to the criticism about FaZe Clan's content, explaining how the content creators will get flak from viewers no matter what they do, with old fans looking for traditional content that would alienate newer viewers and vice versa:

"If that was the case, ni**as would be saying, 'Damn, FaZe fell the f**k off they are still doing this s**t. Get with the times bro, nobody gives a f**k about no sniping, bro.' And if you don't do that they'd be like, 'What the f**k are they doing? They are selling out. Why are they moving into content?' There is no winning, there is no winning."

"These OGs are f**king over": FaZe YourRage gives his take on transforming the esports organization

The brand has recently been going through a lot of restructuring with several content creators getting laid off. People such as Kalei, Blaze, Rain were either kicked out or left voluntarily over the last few days, dividing the community.

To fill in the ranks, FaZe Clan has announced two new signings, with more expected to come. The first streamer to join the organization after the layoffs was Twitch streamer Max "Plaqueboymax." On April 29, Rico "Silky" became the second inclusion on the roster.

With people like FaZe Temperrr and Banks already discussing the need to move forward to justify the firings and new signings, FaZe YourRage, who joined the organization only last year, has added his voice to the debate. The Kick streamer has claimed that there is a need to change up the content the affiliated streamers are putting out, even if that is not aligned with the traditional values of the organization:

"All those people crying about sniping and s**t, I understand. That s**t is fun to me. But other people don't f**king think so. And you don't either because you are in the comments crying of the last quick scope montage."

FaZe YourRage further called out the critics, claiming that they were "crybabies" and revealed that he wants to change the perception of the organization and that the OG FaZe Clan was not cutting it anymore:

"I want to change that lowkey. These OGs are f**king over my ni**a. Their reaction time is dogs**t. Yo, Apex, Banks, Jev, I don't care who."

FaZe YourRage then hinted about forming a FaZe squad with the new signings:

"I get my FaZe squad that's signing this week ni**a! 5v5 run it, I don't give a f*ck. You're losing."

In related news, FaZe Banks recently claimed that YouTube groups like the Sidemen and AMP were built on templates set forth by the original FaZe Clan.