“It’s the FaZe blueprint” - FaZe Banks says Sidemen, AMP, and Beta Squad have followed the organization’s footsteps

FaZe Clan co-owner Ricky "FaZe Banks" took to Kick streamer Adin Ross' recent stream to compare the gaming and content creation organization with that of some popular YouTube groups such as the Sidemen and Beta Squad from the UK and AMP from the USA. According to Banks, these groups have quickly risen to become popular "entities" but he believes that these were built on FaZe's "blueprint."

Speaking to Adin Ross, FaZe Banks spoke about the Sidemen, Beta Squad, and AMP, stating that these groups are essentially just a collection of friends who formed a group, much like how FaZe was formed back in 2010:

"You got groups like AMP, Sidemen and sh*t, and Beta Squad. These are like entities and cliques and brands of homies that are thriving. But let's call it what it is, it's the FaZe blueprint bro. We were the first people on that sh*t. We were the first people doing the content house."

He added:

"But what comes with being first is you get f**ked. We had nobody to look to, to guide us."

FaZe Banks speaks on the recent status of his organization

The FaZe Clan, for those unaware, is undergoing some drastic changes as of the time of writing. On April 28, the organization made headlines by parting ways with 14 members. Alongside these departures, they've welcomed a fresh face into the fold, Max "Plaqueboymax."

Adin Ross and FaZe Banks recently reminisced about one of their initial conversations, where Adin expressed his desire to join the FaZe Clan. However, at that time, the organization was facing challenges, and Banks had declined the proposal.

Reflecting on this, Banks said:

"First thing, you're such a great f**king kid, you're just honestly so happy to be in the mix of these sh*t, you were gung ho, and you wanted to show up. The first thing you said to me was, 'You got to get me in FaZe. I wanna join FaZe.' I said, 'Adin, no. Absolutely not, You're gonna be on your own sh*t'."

Watch FaZe Bank's stream with Adin Ross by clicking here (Timestamp: 00:36:29)

Banks is also presently in Miami, stating that he will be part of filming involving FaZe content. He said:

"I'm in Miami for three days only to shoot FaZe content. I'm excited about where we are going. We are doing something. We might fail, and we might fall flat on our faces but I'll be f**king damned if I let someone else f**k it up."

Recently, FaZe Banks shared insights about the departure of certain members, expressing a desire for the clan to start afresh. He emphasized that those who were let go were signed during what he referred to as the clan's "darkest days."