Beta Squad vs AMP football match: Date, time, where to watch, streamer lineup, and more explored

One of the UK's fastest-rising YouTube groups Beta Squad is set to take on the popular streamer collective from Atlanta, USA - AMP (Any Means Possible) on the football field. The two have previously collaborated on each other's YouTube channels, and are set to do it one more time on June 2, 2024, when they face each other on a football field. The match will kick off at 3 PM (Local time).

The two groups will also be seen together next Saturday (April 27) on the Beta Squad channel. The challenge will involve both teams locked in a room to be the last to stay awake.

Where to watch the Beta Squad vs. AMP football match? Details explored

Beta Squad took to their YouTube channel to share a teaser showing their collaboration with AMP. In the skit-style video, both groups had a playful argument over the terminology of the sport - "football" or "soccer." Towards the end of the video, two groups confronted each other to announce their match.

From the looks of it, the match is set to be one of the Sidemen Charity Match-themed events. The match is set to take place at Selhurst Park Stadium, London - the renowned home ground of Premier League club Crystal Palace FC.

According to Beta Squad's announcement, tickets for the stadium will be on sale from April 30, 2024. With Selhurst Park's current capacity standing at just over 25K, many fans will likely have to resort to watching the game from their screens. Luckily, the match will be broadcast live on YouTube.

Click here to go to the official Beta Squad YouTube channel.

Click here to go to the official AMP YouTube channel.

The two groups set to take each other on a football field (Image via X)

Who will play the Beta Squad vs. AMP football match?

Given that the match will take place at Selhurst Park, a full-sized football stadium, both groups will need to field 11 players each, with additional substitutes for the bench. Currently, only five members of the UK group and six from the American group have been confirmed.

Here are the Beta Squad players:

Amin "Chunkz"

Niko Omilana

Ayaanle "AJ Shabeel"

Sharmarke "Sharky"

Kenny "King Kenny"

Here are the AMP players:

Kai Cenat

Chris "ChrisNxtDoor"

Duke Dennis

Davis "ImDavisss"

Roberto "JustFanum"

Din "Agent 00 Gaming"

The announcement video hinted that both teams would be recruiting "the best players" available. Some familiar faces from the Sidemen Charity Match may probably make an appearance, considering the collaborative history between both groups and the Sidemen.

As of now, the positions of the players from both groups remain unknown. However, one significant addition to the team could be YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed," who has previously collaborated with both groups.