“You can't pull Tyla” - IShowSpeed performs a diss track against Kai Cenat, trolls him by "leaking" his phone number

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" doesn't hold back when it comes to exchanging banter with his friends. His latest victim was fellow streamer and friend Kai Cenat. During yesterday's (April 23) stream, Darren reacted to a freestyle diss track made by Kai Cenat, where the latter trolled the YouTube streamer over his recent relationships. Watch the diss here:

As expected, Darren couldn't resist responding and dropped his version of freestyle on Kai, teasing him over getting rejected by singer Tyla. In one of the lines of his freestyle, Darren said:

"Ay Kai, you can't pull Tyla, you dirty a** ni**a, you do not pull b*tches."

Watch: IShowSpeed's hilarious freestyle against Kai Cenat goes viral

IShowSpeed has a reputation for sharing freestyle diss tracks and unleashing rage rants directed at fellow creators. His latest target was his close friend Kai Cenat. Their dynamic is often marked by a banter-filled relationship, which was on full display yesterday.

After reacting to Kai's diss track, which included some jabs at Darren regarding his recent romantic endeavors, such as his relationship with Aaliyah (Darren's alleged ex-girlfriend), IShowSpeed fired back with his diss track. He said:

"I'm sending $5K to a f**king b*tch. I never pay for pu**y, ni**a s*ck my d*ck."

For those wondering, Darren was referring to a recent controversy Kai Cenat was embroiled wherein a female creator alleged that Kai had paid her money in exchange for sexual favors.

The streamer then referred to one of his earlier dramas with fellow streamer Adin Ross, where both had accused each other of leaking their phone numbers. Following this, the streamer said:

"Adin leaked my number, b*tch here goes your motherf**king number (shows contact details of Kai Cenat to the stream). B*tch, I really don't care. Zoom in. B*tch, take a good stare."

Even though IShowSpeed displayed a phone number on the screen during the stream, it was probably a fake one. He and Kai have pulled similar pranks on each other during previous streams.

While the exchange between the two was filled with banter, not all of IShowSpeed's actions were taken lightly. Recently, during a visit to the Etihad Stadium for the Manchester City vs Real Madrid match, he found himself seated in the Blues' section. This led to a warning from home supporters, reminding him not to cheer for Real Madrid.