FaZe Teeqo to quit streaming indefinitely, bids 'goodbye' on Twitter

FaZe Teeqo, one of the few FaZe Clan members allegedly involved in the 'Save the Kids' crypto scandal, has decided to quit streaming indefinitely. The drama surrounding the scandal has taken a toll on the mental health of the long-time FaZe member, forcing him to make the unfortunate decision.

The streamer took to Twitter to explain the conundrum he finds himself in. According to FaZe Teeqo, his mental health has gotten worse in the last month, beyond a point where he feels he might "do something stupid." To ensure he recovers from this, the FaZe Clan member has decided to step away from everything.

"I'm going to be gone for some time. I need to take care of myself before I do something really stupud."

Teeqo had recently marked the 10th anniversary of his association with the FaZe Clan, being one of the most loyal members that the organization had on board. Naturally, his departure comes as a major setback to both his colleagues and his fans.

FaZe Clan member Teeqo leaves fans emotional with his "Goodbye" message

As of now, Teeqo has only released an emotional tweet describing his state of mind and why he wants to quit streaming indefinitely. The FaZe Clan members have also announced that he will be releasing a video on his YouTube channel explaining his situation in detail.

As fans and colleagues wait for an update on his situation, they have bid their farewells to the loyal FaZe Clan member. The replies to Teeqo's tweet included support messages where his fans assured him that they were always there for him. Moreover, these messages also contained a lot of love for Teeqo, complimenting his content and thanking him for entertaining them all these years.

wow. i really don't know what to say. you and the rest of the ny house basically raised me more than my parents did sad to see your not doing well and i truly hope things get better soon. ❤️ — Ops1x's Hypeman (@TSM_OpsHypeMan) July 18, 2021

I love you forever. We’re gonna figure this out. You not going nowhere king. At least not for long 😡 — FaZe Rain (@FaZe_Rain) July 19, 2021

Love you bro, you’re one of the most genuine people I’ve ever met and I’m proud to call you my brother 💪 — Blaze (@FaZeBlaze) July 18, 2021

I love you brother, it’s hurts to see one of the most genuine people I’ve ever met feeling like this but just know we all got your back Teeqo ♥️ don’t be gone too long — FaZe Adapt (@FaZeAdapt) July 19, 2021

Even popular YouTuber KSI came forward in support of FaZe Teeqo and assured him that he is doing the right thing. In fact, he told him that he too took a similar decision a while ago, and it greatly benefitted him.

Hopefully, the sabbatical helps FaZe Teeqo cope with whatever he is going through, and he comes out stronger.

