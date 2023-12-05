FC Mobile patch notes (December 5): All changes, gameplay updates, and more

A new FC Mobile patch was released on December 5, with the update applying to both iOS and Android. It includes several gameplay changes that have been based on feedback collected from the community. Some of these updates should help improve the overall balance between different gameplay mechanics.

Since its global launch earlier in the fall, there have been several updates made to FC Mobile. Despite a smooth release, a few minor issues have persisted for players. Once the latest update is installed, gamers will be able to experience all the new features on their mobile devices.

FC Mobile patch notes for December 5: Complete list of all changes

Gameplay seems to be the focus for the December 5 FC Mobile patch. From passing to dribbling, all areas have been tweaked to make gameplay more dynamic.

FC Mobile gameplay upgrades

Pass and shot improvements:

Increased Ground and Ground Through Pass Speed to improve Build-Up Play.

Your Players will now choose to perform Ground or Ground Through Dinked Passes when appropriate to avoid Defender’s block.

Improved Ground Through Pass Speed near the sideline, increasing the likelihood of the ball staying in play.

Improved Weak Foot Performance for Shooting.

Dribble improvements:

Sprint Dribble will feel more explosive and overall allow the Player to maintain a faster Speed.

Increased Jog Dribble Turning Speed, especially for Tall Players.

Fatigue has been adjusted to ensure a more reasonable impact on a Player’s running and Dribbling ability.

Manager mode improvements:

AI Players will play more intelligently and better represent their Attributes.

Faster and more accurate Shots.

Team OVR better reflects Player Performance.

Notable improvements and bug fixes:

Fixed the issue of Chances starting without the Player near the ball.

Chances no longer start with Center Backs.

Fixed the issue of long Black Screens between Chances.

Other fixes:

Resolved joystick delay issue and improved responsiveness.

Fixed the issue of unreasonably fast headers or shots when using the Driven Lob Pass.

Reduced in-game network errors.

Players will hope that the latest update offers a more realistic experience on the pitch. With improved passing and shooting, they should also be able to get better returns on the attacking end.