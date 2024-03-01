"Fear the moon!": Dota 2 Dotadle answers (Friday, March 1, 2024) 

The answers for the 77th Dotadle iteration have been released. Players and lore enthusiasts can test their Dota 2 hero knowledge by solving four riddles in this puzzle game. These riddles refresh daily, and you can maintain consecutive streaks using our guides. Similar to the previous edition, the latest puzzles are quite easy to solve.

The Classic clue for March 1, 2024, is as follows:

"Fear the moon!"

Gender - Female

- Female Species - Human

- Human Position - Carry

- Carry Attribute - Agility

- Agility Range Type - Ranged

- Ranged Complexity - Easy

- Easy Release Year - 2004

Luna, Tiny, and more Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #77 (March 1, 2024)

Featured image of Tiny (Image via Valve)

Here are the answers for all Dotadle puzzles released on March 1, 2024:

Classic: Luna

Quote: Tiny

Ability: Kunkka

Loading Screen: Sven

Once you identify the Classic puzzle's range type, position, and year of release, your options will likely narrow down to Drow Ranger and Luna.

❝ Who breathes life into these old stones? ❞ is the quote riddle of the day. Tiny is the only hero made up of old stones, and anyone with basic game knowledge can solve this puzzle.

Any casual Dota 2 player can solve the Ability puzzle without breaking a sweat. One glance at it, and they will automatically select Kunkka as their answer.

Sven's iconic blue armor, coupled with his sword's round handle, gives away his identity for the Loading Screen question.

Previous Dotadle answers

Here are the answers to former riddles with their respective versions:

#74 - Keeper of the Light, Hoodwink, Lifestealer, and Clinkz

#75 - Dazzle, Disruptor, Medusa, and Warlock

#76 - Lycan, Venomancer, Tinker, and Doom

The 77th version of the puzzle game will be out at midnight on March 2, 2024 (UTC - 6, GMT- 6 AM). Visit Sportskeeda to get the answers to the next edition and maintain your streak.