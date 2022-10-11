Female Valorant team accused of cheating at VCT against CLG Red, later confirms “owning a cheating software”

The Valorant community witnessed fresh controversy after Riot Games issued a competitive ruling against the female pro team EQ Cerise on October 9.

The official statement revealed that Riot's Anti-Cheat team had positively identified the use of a third-party tool from a player of EQ Cerise during the VCT Game Changers Open Qualifier.

Following their initial investigation, Riot Games disqualified EQ Cerise from the tournament and declared that Counter Logic Gaming (CLG) Red will be moving ahead.

Valorant female team EQ Cerise disqualified from VCT Game Changers Open Qualifiers, team member dsylexic provides details

On October 11, Esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky shared the controversy on Twitter. He stated that a player named "dsylexic" was accused of cheating.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky A couple nights ago, a female Valorant team was caught cheating in VCT against CLG Red and disqualified.



They maintained the player “dxylexic” charged with cheating was a false ban for previously queuing with a cheater in ranked A couple nights ago, a female Valorant team was caught cheating in VCT against CLG Red and disqualified. They maintained the player “dxylexic” charged with cheating was a false ban for previously queuing with a cheater in ranked https://t.co/fma0qWSj9x

He also shared an excerpt from EQ Cerise member Jenni "nabiichuVAL" TwitLonger:

Amber @AmberKittyUwU

twitlonger.com/show/n_1ss5a3m I am done tweeting for today. Read the twitlonger. I am done tweeting for today. Read the twitlonger.twitlonger.com/show/n_1ss5a3m

NabiichuVAL stated that the "real" reason why dsylexic got banned was because they queued up with someone who was using third-party cheating software:

"To continue on, I would like to explain the REAL reason why dsylexic got banned today during the deciding pearl match. Prior to them joining our teams as a replacement, they queued with someone who WAS unfortunately using third-party cheats to gain an advantage in the matches."

She claimed that the alleged cheater admitted to employing cheats in Valorant to dsylexic:

"This person admitted to using cheats to dxylexic in which these dms are linked as well. The time and date that dsylexic got banned on the tournament client correspond directly with the date and time thier main-server account got banned, on which they played with the aforementioned cheater."

The TwitLonger section concluded with nabiichuVAL stating that a player named antiRIVER was the one who cheated:

"Additionally, I have 60 ranked matches recorded with dsylexic in competitive and if dsylexic truly was banned for cheating, I would have been banned as well (and I have not been affected). A screenshot of this has been attached and antiRIVER is a cheater in discussion."

Dsylexic took to Twitter to reveal that they "owned cheating software" and were previously banned for using it. However, they claimed that they did not use a third-party application on the tournament client against CLG Red:

Twitter community reacts to the pro Valorant team's controversy

The discussion thread on Twitter gained traction and several members of the gaming community joined the discussion. Here's what they had to say:

rina @rinaeles @JakeSucky the drama around GC just never stops it’s insane @JakeSucky the drama around GC just never stops it’s insane

Dxrk @shrrmn @JakeSucky Wasn't this a dude faking being non binary not a female? @JakeSucky Wasn't this a dude faking being non binary not a female?

🦍✨ @monarrchh @JakeSucky Every time I see something bout the female val scene it’s always some form of cheating scandal @JakeSucky Every time I see something bout the female val scene it’s always some form of cheating scandal

Fresher @HeyImFresher @JakeSucky valorant has spawned the most weirdest individuals ever @JakeSucky valorant has spawned the most weirdest individuals ever

On October 10, dsylexic shared a 359-word long TwitLonger post titled "forgiveness." He admitted to faking a non-binary identity and apologized to his teammates and the esports community, while asserting that he did not cheat in the Valorant tournament.

