Ferrari Esports Series 2023 - All important dates, where to watch, and more

The Ferrari Esports Series 2023 and its schedule have been announced. This year's competition is bigger than ever, with players from the Asia-Pacific competing for the first time. The regional winners will then be pitted against the best from North America and Europe. The stakes are naturally higher compared to previous years, with more professional players in the fray.

The announcement was made at a live show that took place on April 6, 2023. Here's all the important information surrounding the Ferrari Esports Series 2023 dates and how fans can watch the tournament series.

The Ferrari Esports Series 2023 will see players compete in two games

The Ferrari Esports Series has traditionally pitted the best simulation drivers from all over the globe against each other.

This year, participants will compete across Assetto Corsa and Assetto Corsa Competizione to become the best in the world. The winner will win a prestigious trophy and earn a spot in Scuderia Ferrari's Esports team.

The final will take place in October, but there's a lot more to come in the next few months. Here are all the significant events in the lead-up to the final:

Qualifier 1 – Thursday, July 20

Qualifier 2 – Thursday, August 24

Qualifier 3 – Tuesday, September 12

APAC Regional – Saturday, September 23

NA Regional – Sunday, September 24

EU Regional – Saturday, September 30

Grand Final Pre-Show – Wednesday, October 11

Grand Final – Thursday, October 12

All major events in the Ferrari Esports Series 2023 will be broadcast live for the fans. The shows can be viewed on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.

The competition will be high, with new regions and professionals in the fray. Here's what current champion Jonathan Riley had to say about the event.

"The Ferrari Esports Series is not like any other sim racing competition. It's six intense months of high-speed racing against the world's best amateur sim racers, all with one common goal in mind. It's a chance to sit among the best sim drivers and compete for the greatest motorsport brand in the world."

Besides the race events, there is a lot more content for fans to enjoy. Five episodes of Ferrari 101 will disclose important tips and tricks for emerging sim racers. Jonathan Riley's journey will also be in focus as part of the Off The Grid three-part documentary.

