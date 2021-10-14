FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz revealed as Bundesliga Player of the Month (POTM) for September

FIFA 22 players have a new POTM card to look out for, as Florian Wirtz from Bayer 04 Leverkusen has been declared the Bundesliga Player Of The Month for September.

EA has already revealed his POTM (Player Of The Month) card, which will only be available for a short period of time. The winner of the Bundesliga POTM Award is chosen from a list of nominees by a pool of fans and EA Sports votes.

By completing the relevant Squad Building Challenge (SBC) in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) 22, players may get the card of Florian Wirtz.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Bundesliga Player Of The Month (POTM) award goes to Florian Wirtz of Bayer Leverkusen

Official overall rating and detailed player stats for Florian Wirtz's POTM card:

OVR - 86

Position - CAM

Pace - 81

Acceleration - 86

Sprint Speed - 77

Shooting - 82

Positioning - 89

Finishing - 84

Shot Power - 80

Long Shots - 79

Volleys - 77

Penalties - 73

Passing - 85

Vision - 93

Crossing - 79

Free Kick Accuracy - 60

Short Passing - 89

Long Passing - 82

Curve - 84

Dribbling - 89

Agility - 91

Balance - 87

Reactions - 73

Ball Control - 89

Dribbling - 91

Composure - 86

Defending - 59

Interceptions - 53

Heading Accuracy - 46

Defensive Awareness - 62

Standind Tackle - 62

Sliding Tackle - 61

Physicality - 70

Jumping - 62

Stamina - 93

Strength - 59

Aggression - 71

Skills - 4 star

Weak Foot - 4 star

Here are the requirements for unlocking Florian Wirtz's POTM card in FIFA 22 through the available SBCs (Squad Building Challenges):

Bundesliga:

Minimum 1 Player from Bundesliga

Minimum Team Chemistry - 75

Minimum Team Rating - 84

Germany:

Minimum 1 Player from Germany

Minimum Team Chemistry - 70

Minimum Team Rating - 85

Expires by: 14th November 2021

With his winner for Bayer Leverkusen against Mainz recently, Florian Wirtz became the youngest player in Bundesliga history to achieve ten goals. The 18-year-old's performances have garnered a lot of attention from all around Europe.

Hence, it shouldn't come off as a surprise as to why he was chosen for the Player Of The Month award.

