FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Team of the Week 4 (TOTW 4) players revealed

EA Sports has just revealed the Team of the Week (TOTW) 4 for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. While some of the faces shouldn't come as a surprise, other expected players like Kylian Mbappe are missing.

A Team of the Week lineup may only include one player from each national or domestic team. Instead of Mbappe, his national teammate Theo Hernandez will be added. To know the entire list of players added in TOTW 4, FIFA 22 players must read on below.

Complete list of players in Team of the Week 4 (TOTW 4) for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Here's the list of players on the first team:

Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad and Spain) LW: Hirving Lozano (SSC Napoli and Mexico)

Here are the substitutes for FIFA 22 Team of the Week 4:

Abdoul Tapsoba (Standard Liege and Burkina Faso) ST: Ibrahima Koné (Sarpsborg 08 FF and Mali)

Some of the players on this list were predicted to be on Team of the Week 4. However, many have proven to be unexpected. FIFA 22 came out on October 1 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PCs.

