FIFA 23 92+ Attacker Icon Upgrade SBC - Cheapest solutions, costs, and more

The 92+ Attacker Icon Upgrade SBC has been re-released in FIFA 23 amid the Futties celebrations, and it brings an exciting opportunity to acquire some legendary cards for their squads. The latest resource-item challenge comes following the launch of Futties Team 5 cards, which present some stunning options. While this challenge doesn't feature any Futties card, it can still provide a few amazing names.

The first task will be to gauge the amount of coins required to get the necessary fodder. This will help determine if you should complete the challenge in the first place. Let's analyze the tasks from the 92+ Attacker Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23.

Cheapest 92+ Attacker Icon Upgrade SBC solutions in FIFA 23

In many ways, the latest 92+ Attacker Icon Upgrade SBC is similar to the previous iteration. There are three different tasks, each with their own stipulations. You'll have to complete all three to earn a pick.

Expand Tweet

Task 1 - 84-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - 85-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - 88-Rated Squad

TOTS/TOTW item: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

# of players in the Squad: 11

The 92+ Attacker Icon Upgrade SBC will cost about 130,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. It's a repeatable challenge that's available for the next six days (as of August 19). You can grind different FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to win more packs.

Some of the cards from those packs could help reduce the final price of this challenge. If lucky, you could also manage to find a Futties card from them. After completing the challenge, you'll get three picks to choose from. The one you select will be added to your squad.

All picks will belong to one of the following promos:

TOTY Icons

Shapeshifters Icons

FUT Birthday Icons

Trophy Titans Icons.

All cards in the reward pool are rated 92 or higher, and only CF, ST, LW, and RW are available from the picks.