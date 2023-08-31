FIFA 23 94+ Futties Player Pick SBC: Best players you can get

The 94+ Futties Player Pick SBC is an excellent addition for any FIFA 23 player looking to find some exciting options from the ongoing promo. As this is the final main promo of last year's release, EA Sports has left no stone unturned. With six different teams, stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe have all featured in it. The latest SBC is a great way to secure a guaranteed promo item and even includes those that aren't available in the normal packs.

The Futties promo has been available for the last six weeks now, featuring six teams. The latest challenge not only guarantees you a promo item but it also allows you to choose between different options.

As the 94+ Futties Player Pick SBC has a certain cost, it's important to understand which are the best possible options for you to choose in FIFA 23, as explained in this article.

Best 94+ Futties Player Pick SBC players in FIFA 23

The 94+ Futties Player Pick SBC costs around 290,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. You can lower this cost by using cards that are already available in your Ultimate Team collection. Moreover, this challenge is repeatable, which means you can repeat it multiple times in FIFA 23.

Each time you complete the challenge, you will unlock a special pack that includes four cards from six teams of the Futties promo. Choose one, and that item will be added to your Ultimate Team squad. The remaining three options, meanwhile, will be discarded.

Here are the best players you can possibly get from the rewards:

Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappe

Lucio

Robert Lewandowski

Al-Owairan

Yaya Toure

Neymar Jr

Each of these cards can offer FIFA 23 players amazing rewards from the 94+ Futties Player Pick SBC due to two major reasons. First, their in-game stats are extremely high, and they perform very well on the game's meta. They can also be used in the highest divisions and against the best opponents.

Secondly, each of these cards costs much more than a million coins each from the market. Cristiano Ronaldo's card, for example, is currently unavailable in the market, and getting him is possibly the best return in terms of value.

Players should also ensure the card they choose is a Premium variant. Premium cards have full league chemistry with any other card in FIFA 23 and are easier to manage without sacrificing team chemistry.