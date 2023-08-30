FIFA 23 94+ FUTTIES Player Pick SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has released the 94+ FUTTIES Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on some supremely overpowered items. The FUTTIES event has introduced a plethora of high-rated and impressive new cards for gamers to enjoy, and this latest challenge offers several useful versions. Six separate squads of footballers have been part of FUTTIES so far.

All of them contain three distinct card types: FUTTIES, Premium FUTTIES, and FUTTIES Heroes. The 94+ FUTTIES Player Pick SBC offers gamers the chance to get their hands on these incredible items.

The 94+ FUTTIES player pick SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

How to complete the 94+ FUTTIES Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC consists of three segments, each with one or more conditions and pack rewards. These are some of the most expensive and exorbitant requirements out of any Player Pick SBC released in this game so far:

89-rated squad

Team of the Week, Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 280,000 FUT coins, which is rather expensive considering how cheap high-rated fodder and most overpowered cards currently are in FIFA 23's transfer market. However, this challenge definitely is extremely tempting as it contains some of the most desirable players.

Is it worth completing the 94+ FUTTIES Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

These are the most expensive and sought-after player cards up for grabs in this SBC:

Cristiano Ronaldo: 99

Lionel Messi: 99

Kylian Mbappe: 99

Neymar: 99

Karim Benzema: 99

Robert Lewandowski: 99

Claudio Marchisio: 98

Marcus Rashford: 98

Lucio: 98

Yaya Toure: 97

David Ginola: 97

The possibility of obtaining any of these players makes this SBC a worthwhile proposition, especially with how easy it is to complete any Squad Building Challenge with the latest Upgrade SBCs.

With Team 6 currently live in Ultimate Team, this could be the conclusive week of FUTTIES. This promo has introduced some of the highest-rated and most overpowered cards that eclipse previously released special items from FIFA 23's Shapeshifters and Team of the Season events. The availability of so many items makes the 94+ FUTTIES Player Pick SBC an exciting proposition.

This challenge will be available in the game for the next eight days and can be completed thrice in the next four days. That is rather fitting, as this SBC contains an overpowered selection of items and a price befitting the caliber of rewards on offer.