FIFA 23 FUTTIES 90+ Icon Player Pick (August 13): How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has released a refreshed version of the fan-favorite 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, providing fans with an opportunity to obtain some amazing Campaign Icon cards. Similar to its predecessor, this challenge consists of FUT Birthday, Team of the Year, Trophy Titans, and Shapeshifters Icons.

Campaign Icons are a new addition to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with EA Sports managing to keep these legendary players relevant in this title's ever-evolving meta by providing them with boosted items throughout the year. The latest 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC allows gamers to get their hands on some elite-tier footballers, making it an extremely enticing proposition.

The 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC has been re-released during the FUTTIES promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

How to complete the 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Similar to its previous iterations, this SBC has been re-released with a total of three squads being needed. Each segment comes with one or more stipulations, with the following requirements being specified:

84-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

87-rated squad

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

The overall expected completion cost of this SBC is around 160,000 FUT coins, which is driven primarily by its need for Team of the Week or Team of the Season items.

While 87-rated fodder players are the cheapest they have ever been in FIFA 23, in-form and TOTS players are rather expensive in the current state of Ultimate Team's transfer market.

Is it worth completing the 90+ Icon Player Pick?

Fodder is extremely cheap and easy to obtain in FIFA 23 at the moment, especially because of the second batch of 'Best Of' players being available in packs. Meanwhile, this Player Pick itself could yield some overpowered items, with these being the most desirable options:

Pele (Shapeshifters): 99

Thierry Henry (Shapeshifters): 98

Garrincha (Shapeshifters): 98

Ronaldo Nazario (Trophy Titans): 97

Zinedine Zidane (Trophy Titans): 97

Ronaldinho (Team of the Year): 95

Paolo Maldini (FUT Birthday): 95

Eusebio (FUT Birthday): 95

Ruud Gullit (Team of the Year): 94

Jairzinho (FUT Birthday): 93

With such exciting players up for grabs, this SBC is definitely worth testing your luck, especially as it can be completed once per day for the next six days.

The FUTTIES promo has been extremely entertaining and engaging through its four-week duration in FIFA 23 so far. EA Sports has released a plethora of objectives and SBCs for gamers to grind on a daily basis as part of this content, with 90+ Icon Player Pick being a recent inclusion in the expansive gallery of Upgrade SBCs currently available in this game.