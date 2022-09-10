FIFA 23 adds 'Der Bomber' Gerd Müller and two more icons for Ultimate Team

One of the biggest attractions of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team will be the Icon Cards that are available in limited quantities. These cards have special value in the heart of many players, making them a rather rare and precious commodity. To make matters even more exciting, EA Sports has announced the addition of three new legends to the game.

Icon Cards are special editions for footballers who are no longer active in the game. These footballers are addressed as legends for their incredible performances and contributions, and the Icon Cards are stellar in certain senses. These cards are limited in nature, and the odds of finding them are quite low.

Every year, EA Sports makes some changes to the lineup of the legends to keep things interesting. The available choices are now getting even bigger as the publishers have confirmed three new options. All three cards belong to brilliant footballers of a bygone era, each of which will be available in three versions.

Gerd Müller becomes one of three new Icon Cards to be available in FIFA 23

Earlier on September 10, EA Sports introduced three legends from the game, with each of them getting three versions. The biggest name is certainly that of Gerd Müller, who is regarded by many to be one of the finest forwards of all time.

The German forward was lethal in front of the goal, and his dominance is renowned worldwide. His clinical attitude had him scoring an abnormally large number of goals throughout his career. However, he's not the only one who will be making his debut in FIFA 23.

With EA Sports recently revealing their stats, Brazilian legend Jairzinho will also be getting his card this time. Xabi Alonso is a more modern name in the world of football. The former Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich player retired a few years ago and has finally received his Icon Card in this year's Ultimate Team.

All three cards will come in three variants, with the Prime variant being of the highest quality. It will have the highest overall stats in FIFA 23 and will be the most sought-after version, without a doubt.

Once these cards are released, players can try out their luck to obtain them from the packs. As mentioned earlier, the odds of getting these cards are very low and seldom occur. Alternatively, EA Sports also makes certain SBCs that reward players with these special cards. However, it remains to be seen if any of these three names will be part of such SBCs in FIFA 23.

Edited by Atul S