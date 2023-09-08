FIFA 23 Arthur Player Moments Objective - All tasks, rewards, and more

The Arthur Player Moments Objective set is now available in FIFA 23, and it comes as part of the second week of the Pre-Season promo. As the community and EA Sports are gearing up for the release of EA FC 24, there's a lot to do in the existing release. There are some amazing items available in packs, but it will depend on your luck. Alternatively, you could complete the latest objective to get a high-rated card for free.

The main job will be to complete all the tasks that are part of the objective set. This needs to be done before the set expires from Ultimate Team. This will not only unlock a really special card, but you will also get new packs that could land you more items for your Ultimate Team. Let's take a look at how difficult it will be to complete the Arthur Player Moments Objective in FIFA 23.

All Arthur Player Moments Objective tasks in FIFA 23

There are four separate tasks that must be completed to finish the Arthur Player Moments Objective. It doesn't matter in which order you complete them as long as all four are done before they expire.

MIDFIELD POWER : Assist 5 goals using Midfielders in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

: Assist 5 goals using Midfielders in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). 2 FOR 1 : Score 2 goals using Brazilian players in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

: Score 2 goals using Brazilian players in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). ITALIAN ASSISTANCE : Assist a goal using Serie A players in 2 separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

: Assist a goal using Serie A players in 2 separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). WIN 5: Win 5 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having min. 3 Serie A players in your Starting XI.

You can complete these tasks in three FIFA 23 game modes - Division Rivals, Squad Battles, and FUT Champions. The easiest option will be to complete them via Squad Battles, as you can control the difficulty level of your opponents. Moreover, it's easier to play against the AI compared to human players.

Once you complete the full set, you'll earn a 97-rated CM card for your Ultimate Team squad. This is an amazing card with great offensive and defensive stats, and it can be a perfect bargain, especially for beginners.