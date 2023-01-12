FIFA 23 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 led sales charts across Europe in 2022

According to the latest GSD data, FIFA 23 topped the European sales charts in 2022 while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 placed second. Last year, a total of 159 million PC and console games were sold across Europe, which is 7.1% less than in 2021.

FIFA 23 was released on September 27, roughly one month prior to Modern Warfare 2, which had its full release on October 28. The United Kingdom was the biggest market for games in Europe, ahead of Germany, followed by France, all of which have had a total decrease in year-on-year comparisons.

FIFA 23 and Modern Warfare 2's sales were up by 3% and 73% over their predecessors, respectively

FIFA 23 oversold FIFA 22 by 3% in a year-on-year comparison, whereas Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's sales were up by 73% over Call of Duty: Vanguard. The explanation behind such a big jump in sales for the shooter title could be that it will be the only flagship release until 2024 and the first to have a two-year cycle.

One of the reasons behind FIFA 23 outselling all other games in Europe is that it is available on all major platforms, including PC, Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch.

While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is present on many platforms as well, it did not see a Nintendo Switch release. The hand-held device was the best-selling console in Europe, ahead of the PS5 and Xbox Series S, respectively.

Moreover, FIFA 23 was the best-selling game in all European markets, with a few exceptions including Finland, where Elden Ring topped the charts. Both the titles' best markets were in the UK. Meanwhile, Germany and France were the top-selling regions for Nintendo Switch titles, including Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, Nintendo Switch Sports, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

In physical-only game sales, the charts were again topped by FIFA 23. However, the Call of Duty title fell to fifth place and was outperformed by Nintendo Switch offerings, which are mostly sold physically. The digital-only charts observed FIFA 23 first and Modern Warfare 2 second, with none of the Nintendo titles making the list.

The latest Call of Duty game's sales are expected to rise further in 2023 as there will be no new entry in the franchise this year. On the other hand, FIFA 23's sales are speculated to stagnate after the release of FC 24 (renamed from FIFA 24) in September later this year.

