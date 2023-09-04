FIFA 23 Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah Dynamic Duos SBC - How to complete, costs, and more

EA Sports has released the Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah Dynamic Duos SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, which is a surprising addition. There hasn't been a Dynamic Duos item in recent times, although many were released in October and November 2022. However, the recent set contains two amazing cards that you can obtain for your Ultimate Team squads. You won't have to rely on luck as you don't need to open any packs.

All you have to do is complete the tasks within the allotted time to unlock the two cards. The first task will be to estimate the possible amount of coins needed to spend on the required fodder. This will help you decide if you should complete the challenge in the first place. The best way to predict the costs will be by analyzing the tasks of the Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah Dynamic Duos SBC in FIFA 23.

This article explores the Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah Dynamic Duos SBC and how to complete them, along with the costs.

Cheapest Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah Dynamic Duos SBC solutions in FIFA 23

Completing the Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah Dynamic Duos SBC is relatively easy. You must complete two separate tasks according to their allotted stipulation, with each unlocking a special card.

Task 1 - Christian Pulisic

Squad Rating: Min 90

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Yunus Musah

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 90

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah Dynamic Duos SBC will cost around 210,000 FUT coins if you complete both tasks. Doing so will also earn you an additional group reward pack. You can reduce the costs by using cards from your own collection while grinding FIFA 23 game modes will earn you more packs.

The SBC is available for the next 13 days as of writing (on September 4). You will unlock a 97-rated LW Pulisic card and a 97-rated RM Musah card. Both cards have identical 5-star weak foot and 5-star skill moves, and possess outstanding stats in almost every attacking department. The duo should be an excellent addition for the last few days of your in-game journey.