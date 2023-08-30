FIFA 23 Donald Love Futties Objective set - How to get, reward, and more

The Donald Love Futties Objective Set has been released in FIFA 23, and it introduces one new card to the popular promo. There have been several notable additions over the last six weeks as EA Sports looks to end the current season with a bang.

Most of these items are available only in packs, and you'll have to rely on your luck to obtain them. Alternatively, you can spend your coins in the market to find some of these special cards. This makes the latest objective a truly special one.

You can add a promo card to your Ultimate Team squad without spending any additional coins. With a bit of strategy, you'll be able to unlock the card for free. You'll have to complete all the assigned tasks, and most of them are fairly simple.

All tasks and rewards of the FIFA 23 Donald Love Futties Objective set

There are four separate tasks that are part of the Donald Love Futties Objective set in FIFA 23. It doesn't matter in which order you'll complete these tasks, although some of them are quicker to do. You must ensure that all of them get the card for your squad.

ASSISTANCE NEEDED: Assist four goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

PASS & SHOOT: Score and assist two goals in the same match in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

DEFENDER POWER: Assist a goal using a Defender in two separate Squad Battles matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

WIN 5: Win five matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

You can complete the tasks in three different FIFA 23 game modes - Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and FUT Champions.

Squad Battles is the easiest route as you take on AI-controlled opponents. Moreover, you can also decide the difficulty level.

Each task rewards you with a special pack upon completion. However, the key reward is the 96-rated RB card that you get by completing all four tasks. It can also operate at RM and RWB with the use of a position modifier.