FIFA 23 Federico Chiesa Futties objective- All tasks, reward, and more

The Federico Chiesa Futties objective is now live in FIFA 23, and EA Sports has released a truly special card that can be obtained without spending any FUT coins. The new set arrives with the release of Futties Team 5, which contains some special items. However, you'll need to have incredible pack luck or invest a lot of coins to get one of them from Ultimate Team's market. However, if you beat this latest challenge, you'll unlock a promo card with very good stats.

You'll be able to complete the Federico Chiesa Futties objective for free if you carefully strategize and accomplish all the tasks that are part of this new addition. Each segment of this inclusion comes with a condition that has to be met to obtain the card.

FIFA 23 Federico Chiesa Futties objective tasks and reward

You'll need to complete five separate tasks to get Chiesa's Futties item. You can attempt them in any order you like. However, you must complete this challenge before it expires to get Federico's special card. Here are the tasks in this objective:

ASSIST MASTERY: Assist 10 goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

ITALIAN FINISHERS: Score five goals using a Player from Italy in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

WING IT: Score and Assist using a LW in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

WINNING FORMULA: Win three Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) having a minimum of three players from Serie A in your starting XI.

UNRIVALED: Win nine Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

You can complete these tasks in any of these FIFA 23 game modes: Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and FUT Champions. That first one will make beating this challenge easy, as you will play against AI-controlled opponents. Moreover, you'll be able to set the difficulty of the matches in this mode.

After completing all five tasks in the Federico Chiesa Futties objective, you'll unlock a 96-rated RW card, which can also be used as an RM. This is an amazing item whose only weakness is the 4-star weak foot. Apart from that, Federico's card shines in all key departments and can be a great addition to FIFA 23 squads due to how inexpensive it is to get the card via this challenge.