FIFA 23 FUTTIES Draft(XP) objective: How to obtain free cards of Cody Gakpo and others

With Week 4 of FUTTIES now live in FIFA 23, gamers have a plethora of ways to grind content. This includes the FUTTIES Draft objective, which offers free versions of Cody Gakpo and other players. It also allows gamers to grind the FUT Draft and unlock various reward tiers based on their performance and gain access to multiple special players.

Though this is one of several draft-based objectives released over the course of 2023, it is by far the most lucrative. FIFA 23's FUTTIES Draft offers a 95-rated version of Cody Gakpo, along with other useful items.

The FUTTIES Draft objective offers multiple FUTTIES cards, including Cody Gakpo's, as well as seasonal XP in FIFA 23

FUT Draft is one of the most entertaining game modes in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to try out a variety of different formations and players in a tournament-themed format. EA Sports has done an incredible job highlighting this mode via objectives in FIFA 23, with FUTTIES Draft providing gamers with special versions dedicated to Gakpo, Delaney, and more.

To complete this challenge, you have to participate in FUT Draft matches. While the first few segments in this objective can be attempted in both Online and Offline Draft, the latter ones are exclusive to this title's Online mode. That makes this challenge harder to complete for casual players. However, fans have an entire week to chip away at this inclusion's various segments.

What are the various reward tiers of the FUTTIES Draft objective?

Not only does the objective offer multiple FUTTIES players — including Dutch winger Cody Gakpo — it also provides fans with seasonal XP to help them with their Season 8 grind in FIFA 23.

These are the various reward tiers of this new challenge:

Play 1 : Play one match in any FUT Game mode to earn a Draft Token Pack and 300 XP

Play 2 games in Online or Offline Draft to earn a 83+ Double player pack

Play 4 games in Online or Offline Draft to earn FUTTIES Karlsson

Play 6 games in Online or Offline Draft to earn Three 83+ Players Pack

Play 8 games in Online or Offline Draft to earn FUTTIES Aderllan Santos

Win 3 Online or Offline Draft matches to earn a Two 84+ players pack

Win 5 Online or Offline Draft matches to earn a Three 84+ players pack

Win 10 Online Draft matches to earn FUTTIES Delaney.

Win 12 Online Draft matches to earn a Five 85+ players pack

Upon completing these segments, fans can unlock the FUTTIES version of Liverpool FC attacker Cody Gakpo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.