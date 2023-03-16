FIFA 23 FUT Ballers promo release date and time across all regions revealed

FUT Ballers is coming to FIFA 23, and earlier rumors have now been officially confirmed, thanks to a new loading screen in Ultimate Team. The community had already figured out that a brand new promo would be coming when unofficial information on social media suggested so. Fortunately, no gamer will have to wait too long for this inclusion, as it's arriving on March 17.

The recent months have seen some major promos returning from 2022. The FUT Ballers will be a welcome break in this trend. This also increases the room for speculation since nothing is known about it at this point.

Many FIFA 23 players are unsure what time the new promo will begin. Thankfully, the new loading screen has confirmed the date and time for a new set of cards to emerge.

FIFA 23 will be the first time FUT Ballers makes an appearance in Ultimate Team

EA Sports keeps things relatively fresh when it comes to promos in FIFA 23 Ultimate Teams. Most of the releases are about promos that have appeared at least once in the past in previous releases. However, the developers also spice things up routinely, and something similar could happen when the FUT Ballers promo goes live on March 17 at 6 pm UK time and 10:00 am PT/1:00 pm ET. Indians will get all the new content by 11:30 pm.

FIFA 23 players in other regions can deduce the time for when the inclusion goes live by calculating the time difference from any of the zones mentioned here.

This new promo will mark the end of the ongoing Fantasy FUT items. A fresh team of cards will be available in Ultimate Team, but some rumors suggest that they might not be available in packs. Readers are advised to wait for the official release to find out the exact theme of this inclusion.

It remains to be seen which cards will be part of the new promo and how they will be received. It's also unclear at this point if the addition will be a one or two-team affair.

