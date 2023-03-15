FIFA 23 leaks hint at FUT Ballers promo possibly arriving before FUT Birthday

FIFA 23 players could have to wait longer for the FUT Birthday promo. A reliable leaker, FUT Sheriff, posted that FUT Ballers could come before it. This could be a big issue for many players that have been eagerly awaiting the FUT Birthday promo.

Not much is known about FUT Ballers yet. Unlike some of the more recent additions to FIFA 23, it will be a brand new addition if the leaks about it are accurate. This will make it very tough for players to guess what to expect as a potential theme.

On one hand, it will be a new experience for the players; on the other, it could be a hindrance, as the new theme could fail to match the hype of some of the recent promos. What could make it worse is the possibility of the new promo delaying some of the more anticipated ones.

FUT Ballers could be a hit with the FIFA 23 community, but it might lead to a delay in FUT Birthday

The FUT Birthday is one of the most popular promos in the FIFA series, and recent leaks have suggested its return on March 17 - the same day the ongoing Fantasy FUT promo ends.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff New Promo added to come



FUT Ballers



Not sure still if comes before FUT BIRTHDAY or after.



However, March 17 might not be when the FUT Birthday promo gets underway. If FUT Sheriff's leak is considered, FUT Ballers could come before it. Since it's a completely new promo, there's no information about its overall theme or what kind of card it may contain.

Based on the name, the promo might include cards that have high dribbling stats and flair. Alternatively, it could work like Winter Wildcards, whereby some cards will get unexpected boosts. EA Sports will have to ensure that the new promo matches the expectations of FIFA 23 players.

FIFA 23 Leaks !👀🔥 @FIFA23Leaked_ FUT BIRTHDAY is coming as the next promo! (after Fantasy FUT)



-Will begin on Friday 17th March



FUT Birthday SWAPS will be coming alongside as-well!



#FIFA23 #FIFALeaks

A delay could see FUT Birthday arriving in April if the next promo is a two-team affair. It will certainly disappoint those who might have been making plans for the upcoming cards. So far, there haven't been any leaks about which promo is coming on March 17.

Readers are advised to wait for official news before making any conclusions about the FUT Ballers promo in FIFA 23. EA Sports usually offers confirmation about a promo 48 hours before it begins.

