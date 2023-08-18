FIFA 23 FUTTIES Cup objective: How to obtain free cards of Alexandre Lacazette Futties and others

A new FIFA 23 Futties Cup objective is now available in Ultimate Team, and an exclusive item dedicated to Alexandre Lacazette is its highlight reward. Players can obtain it for free. The Futties Cup objective set has returned with Team 5's release, which contains some amazing promo items. While you'll have to be lucky or spend coins to get them, the current objective offers a good card that can be obtained without relying on factors you have no control over.

With a bit of strategy, you'll be able to unlock all the available rewards offered by FIFA 23's new Futties Cup challenge. While the Alexandre Lacazette item is the best possible reward, other great cards are on offer as well. The best way to find the quickest way to complete this objective is to understand its tasks.

Quickest FIFA 23 Futties Cup objective set solutions

Once again, nine different tasks are part of this Futties Cup objective set, and they are:

Play 5: Three 84+ player pack + 400 XP

Play 10: Premium FUTTIES Bruma

Win 1: 85+ Three players pack

Win 3: Premium FUTTIES Isco

Win 5: 85+ 3 players pack

Win 7: Five 85+ players pack

Win 10: 85+ x10 players pack

Win 12: Premium FUTTIES Salisu

Win 15: 85+ x10 players pack

You will have seven days (as of August 18) to complete all nine tasks and unlock all their rewards. You'll get six attempts at this challenge every day, meaning you can play the objective a total of 42 times before it expires. You won't have to accomplish all the tasks separately, either, as all you need to beat this challenge are 15 wins.

If you're interested in getting Alexandre Lacazette's Futties item, you can check the section below. It's also worth noting that promo cards of Bruma, Isco, and Salisu can be acquired by completing Play 10, Win 3, and Win 12, respectively.

How to get the Alexandre Lacazette Futties

The last task of this objective will be complete when you get your 15th win. This will automatically unlock the Alexandre Lacazette Futties card in FIFA 23. Subsequently, it will be available in your in-game store, through which you'll be able to add it to your squad.

This special card has some fantastic stats like Pace and Shooting, making it a viable item in this game.