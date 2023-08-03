FIFA 23 Futties Week 3: How to get a free 92-rated Harry Kane TOTY Honorable Mentions card

FIFA 23's Futties Week 3 objective set is now available to attempt. This inclusion grants a special card in the form of Harry Kane TOTY Honorable Mentions after players complete one of its tasks. EA Sports has been introducing these challenges weekly to give players the chance to get multiple rewards. Most of the tasks in Week 3's objective offer packs and seasonal XP that will enable players to earn more items.

To make matters sweeter, EA Sports has also been offering plenty of special cards in the form of freebies. These items come amid the Futties promo celebrations and include some wonderful options for Ultimate Team fans. With some strategy, you'll be able to complete the Futties Week 3 objective pretty easily in FIFA 23 and earn the Harry Kane TOTY Honorable Mentions free of cost.

How to complete Futties Week 3 objective set in FIFA 23

To win Harry Kane's TOTY Honorable Mentions card and all the seasonal XP, you must complete the entire Futties Week 3 objective set before it expires. Here is what you need to do:

Play 6: Play six games in any FUT Game Mode.

Win 8: Win eight games in any FUT Game Mode with WW Lacazette in your starting squad.

Assist 6: Assist six goals in any FUT Game Mode.

Score in 10: Score in 10 separate games in any mode with WW Lacazette.

Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC (XP): Complete the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC [XP].

Daily Bronze Upgrade SBC (XP): Complete the Daily Bronze Upgrade SBC once. Available on: August 6, 2023.

Daily Silver Upgrade SBC (XP): Complete the Daily Silver Upgrade SBC once. Available on: August 6, 2023.

Trophy Titans Torres On Loan Challenge SBC (XP): Trophy Titans Torres SBC Loan Challenge. Available on: August 7, 2023.

The seasonal XP will benefit all FIFA 23 players. Completing all these challenges will yield amazing rewards, including a 98-rated Vinicius card.

How do you get a free Harry Kane TOTY Honorable Mentions card in FIFA 23?

The first task of this Futties Week 3 objective set includes a Play 6 task. It requires you to complete six games in any game mode in Ultimate Team. Once you complete this task, the special Harry Kane TOTY Honorable Mentions card will be added to your in-game inventory.

It's a perfect option for beginners, and the card is easy to obtain. It has a decent set of stats but will require boosts with suitable chemistry styles.