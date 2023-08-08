FIFA 23 Javier Hernandez Futties SBC - How to complete, costs, and more

The Javier Hernandez Futties SBC is now live in FIFA 23, allowing players to add another special card to their Ultimate Team squads. This new challenge comes amid the release of Team 3 cards, which boast some stunning items. Unlike those cards, you won't have to open packs or spend coins in the FUT market. All you have to do is complete the special challenge that went live on August 8.

The first task will be to gauge the amount of coins needed to get the fodder. This will help decide if you should complete the challenge in the first place. A great way to predict the possible costs is by analyzing the Javier Hernandez Futties SBC tasks in FIFA 23.

Cheapest Javier Hernandez Futties SBC solutions in FIFA 23

EA Sports has kept proceedings relatively simple with the Javier Hernandez Futties SBC, as there's only one task to fulfill. It comes with a specific set of terms and conditions.

Task - Javier Hernandez Futties SBC

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Tonight's SBC will cost around 65,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. The SBC will be available for the next six nights, so you can take your time to grind various FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals.

Doing so will earn you weekly cards that you can then open for more cards. Some of these will allow you to complete tonight's SBC at a lower price and increase the valuation of the overall reward. You could also use them in resource-item challenges, allowing you to try for more rewards.

You'll get a 94-rated ST card after completing the challenge. With the help of position modifiers, you could also utilize this card as a CF. Its most prominent strengths are the 96 Pace and 95 Finishing. All things considered, it's a good choice for beginners.