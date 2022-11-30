FIFA 23 leaks hint at Angel Di Maria FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Stories card coming to Ultimate Team

A special card of Angel Di Maria could soon be heading to FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Stories promo for Ultimate Team based on a recent leak. Reliable leaker FUT Arcade has hinted at the Argentine getting what will be his second special card in this year's game.

It's also the first indication that the FUT World Cup Stories will be coming as the next promo when it goes live on Friday. It will be the latest FIFA World Cup content, following those that have already made their way. Based on the leaks, the upcoming promo will offer great opportunities for players to improve their Ultimate Team squad.

If FUT World Cup Stories is a promo, the Di Maria card will likely appear in packs. Cards that usually tend to come via SBCs are mentioned as such, so it's unlikely that the Argentine will be part of the challenge. While the exact stats of the card are unknown, FUT Arcade has made some bold predictions about the card.

It looks quite certain that the special card will have RW as its base position. So far, all the leaked FUT World Cup Stories cards seem to be continuing with their base positions, with Leroy Sane being an exception. The German's leaked card indicated that he would be designated as a CAM in his promo version.

If Di Maria indeed gets a 90-rated card, it will make him one of the highest-rated items in FIFA 23. Moreover, it will be a significant upgrade on the Ones to Watch (OTW) card, which has arrived as part of a squad-building challenge.

Angel Di Maria will accompany some stellar additions as part of the FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Stories

The first leak began with that of Van Dijk, and he could be one of the best defenders in the game. His base version is robust defensively, so the promo card will be an upgrade. That's not all, as Manchester United's Marcus Rashford's card was also leaked.

Non-Premier League cards like that of Leroy Sane are also an exciting option. As mentioned above, his leaked card is designated as a CAM, which is very different from his usual LM card. Marco Asensio is another card that was recently leaked. All of them look to be genuinely great options for FIFA 23 players.

It remains to be seen if Di Maria will eventually make it to FIFA 23 as part of the official release. Players can get a confirmation as early as December 2, when the next promo goes live in Ultimate Team was leaked

