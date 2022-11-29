FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Stories card featuring Leroy Sane has been leaked for the Ultimate Team

Another FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Stories card has been leaked. Leroy Sane is the latest card unveiled to the public. Like the two previous leaks, this one comes from FUT Sheriff, who spread the information on social media. Based on the leaks, fans will likely have some exciting times ahead.

Plenty of fantastic content has been released in FIFA 23 by EA Sports to celebrate the World Cup. All the content has been integrated with the primary offering, allowing players to improve their squads quickly. There has been no shortage of special cards in the game, from FUT World Cup Stars to FUT World Cup Icons.

The FUT World Cup Stories is all set to be the latest set of special cards, and it could also introduce the first FIFA 23 promo card for Sane. Thanks to his pace and agility, the German is popular in the community. Such cards tend to feature high on the in-game meta, and the leaked card is a major upgrade.

The official stats of the card haven't been revealed as yet. Based on FUT Sheriff's prediction, Sane's FUT World Cup Stories is set to have 88 overall and will have CAM as its base position. This differs from his base card, which plays wide attacker in the game.

The predicted stats show that the special card's strengths will remain the same. Once again, the card's Pace and Dribbling stats will be the ones to watch out for. Due to the central position, it will also receive significant upgrades in Shooting and Passing. Suffice it to say. It will be a massive upgrade over Sane's base card in FIFA 23.

Readers are advised to wait for the official release before making any conclusion. At the time of writing, EA Sports needs to provide more information about when these FUT World Cup Stories cards will appear in the game.

Sane's FUT World Cup Stories could add to the list of fantastic promo additions in FIFA 23

There have been many great additions in November, including two exciting promos. The Path to Glory promo added two sets of special cards, all with the potential to get upgrades in the game. The Path to Glory has replaced the promo in FIFA World Cup cards, which live in the game.

The Black Friday period has also added plenty of new content, challenges, and objectives. Overall, this has been a festive period for the players. It looks like plenty more is in store next month.

