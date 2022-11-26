EA Sports recently released the much-anticipated Road to the World Cup promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This event is unique as it coincides with both the World Cup and Black Friday celebrations in FUT, providing fans with more content than ever. The Road to the World Cup promo roster is headlined by French superstar Kylian Mbappe and features some of the biggest names in the sport.

Black Friday: FIFA Road to the World Cup has arrived in The stars of qualification who inspired a nation 🤩Black Friday: FIFA Road to the World Cup has arrived in #FIFA23 The stars of qualification who inspired a nation 🤩💪Black Friday: FIFA Road to the World Cup has arrived in #FIFA23 ⬇️ https://t.co/l1b4YICcKd

The promo is aimed at recognizing the contributions of these global superstars in their nation's qualification for the World Cup. However, this has caused quite a stir on social media, as fans have pointed out several inconsistencies with EA's selection of players for this event.

The Road to the World Cup promo in FIFA 23 has received criticism from fans on social media

As always, fans of the iconic football simulation series have had their say on social media regarding the latest content drop. FUT enthusiasts are a rather vocal bunch and never pass up an opportunity to criticize EA. By the looks of it, they've had plenty to complain about when it comes to the Road to the World Cup promo.

According to fans, the selection of players included on the roster for this event is rather questionable. The theme of the promo is to reward the contributions of global superstars in their nation's World Cup Qualifying campaign, but while the likes of Kylian Mbappe did truly shine on the international stage, there are several names on the list who might not be justified in their inclusion.

Twitter user @jessenoord pointed out how Georginio Wijnaldum, who has received a boosted version in the promo, was not even selected for the Dutch national side for the actual tournament.

Similarly, the likes of Timo Werner and Jesus Corona have also been included in the promo squad despite not being called up to represent their nation in the iconic tournament. This was pointed out on Twitter by the eagle-eyed @oldFUTguy.

Several gamers were also unhappy with the repetitive nature of the promos in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. While there are some new selections, many promos are driven by EA's objective of promoting microtransactions and feature the usual meta cards like Mbappe and Heung Min Son. @DaSweatyBanana took to Twitter to express his disappointment with the selection.

Ben White's inclusion in this FIFA 23 promo has also been a contentious topic amongst fans. While some are excited about the defender receiving a boosted item, many believe that it is rather undeserved since he did not play a crucial role in England's qualifying campaign.

However, it was not all doom and gloom on Twitter. There was also a lot of hype and buzz in general, with gamers looking to obtain one of these overpowered cards to add to their FUT squads. There was also a lot of constructive criticism from fans who understood EA's reasoning behind the selections.

With several days of content still in store, FIFA 23 fans will have plenty to talk about in the future, and they'll undoubtedly express their opinions regarding the same on social media.

