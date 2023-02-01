FIFA 23 leaks hint at Karim Adeyemi coming to the Future Stars promo

The Future Stars promotion is set to debut soon in FIFA 23, and Karim Adeyemi of Borussia Dortmund is poised to receive his first special card in this year's release. The information was leaked by reliable source FUT Sheriff on their Twitter handle last night, marking the first major leak for the upcoming set of cards.

This promotion, which was a popular addition in FIFA 22, is expected to generate an equal amount of excitement this time around. While it may be difficult to match the success of the TOTY promotion, players are eager to see what cards will be included in the Future Stars set.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Adeyemi has a card added to come in Future Stars promo



Stats are prediction ✍🏻







#FIFA23

On Friday, February 3, unique cards featuring the future stars of football will be made available to the FIFA 23 playerbase. The promotion will feature cards of players who have achieved great success at a young age. Despite their youth, these footballers have already established a reputation for themselves.

Adeyemi is one such example who grabbed headlines with his scoring record at RB Salzburg. The Austrian moved to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund last year and hasn't looked back since. If his rumored card does get released in the game, fans will have a great attacking option on their hands.

Details about the card's stats and overall rating are limited, but FUT Sheriff has predicted that the upcoming card will have an 89 overall. In the current meta of the game, Pace is a crucial factor in determining the viability of outfield cards. If the predicted 98 Pace turns out to be accurate, the card will be an incredible option that many FIFA 23 players will be looking forward to using.

The Future Stars promo is also rumored to have two separate teams. If so, Adeyemi could possibly be included in the first team.

FIFA 23 Future Stars promo will have a lot of content for players, along with Adeyemi's special card

Whether Adeyemi gets a Future Stars card remains to be seen as fans will have to wait for an official announcement. However, a lot of content has already been introduced in the form of the swaps program.

FIFA 23 players will have to earn swaps tokens, which can then be exchanged for different rewards. There are some fantastic rewards on offer, including icons, Player Moments Coutinho, and in-game packs.

Unlike the cards from the upcoming promotion, players will not have to rely on luck to collect rewards from the swaps program. This makes it easier for them to understand what they are getting into and the amount of time and resources required to participate.

