FIFA 23 Level Up Player Pick SBC - How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

The Level Up Player Pick SBC is now available in FIFA 23, and it's an exciting opportunity for everyone to get some special cards for their Ultimate Team squads. The new challenge comes amidst the Futties celebration, which features some amazing high-rated items. That said, the latest challenge goes back to one of the previous ones that became incredibly popular on launch.

None of the Level Up cards are currently available in packs, and they're unlikely to become available again. Hence, tonight's SBC is the best opportunity for you to get the best that promo had to offer. All you need to do is complete the tasks, and the first job will be to determine the amount of coins you need for fodder. This will allow you to decide if you should complete the challenge in the first place. The best way to estimate the price is by analyzing the tasks of the Level Up Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23.

Cheapest Level Up Player Pick SBC solutions in FIFA 23

The Level Up Player Pick SBC is not a very difficult one to attempt, and it has only two tasks. Both of them have their given stipulations that you need to account for while completing them. To get the special player pick, both tasks have to completed within the alloted time.

Task 1 - 87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - 88-Rated Squad

TOTS/TOTW item: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Level Up Player Pick SBC will cost around 100,000 FUT coins if you get all the required fodder from the pack. It's available in FIFA 23 for the next six days, so you can grind game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. This will enable you to earn more packs that you can open for fodder. It will allow you to complete the SBC for cheap without spending your coins.

Once you complete the challenge, you'll earn a special pack. When you open it, you'll get to pick between four cards. All four will belong to the two teams that appeared in the Level Up promo. The card you choose will be added to your Ultimate Team squad, while the remaining three will automatically be discarded.