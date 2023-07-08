How do the FUT Level Up promo upgrades work in FIFA 23?

The FUT Level Up promo debuted in FIFA 23. It’s a brand-new concept that has taken the community by surprise. What’s interesting is the way the promo's upgrade system works and how it can result in players getting two separate cards of the same footballer. There have been several promos where items have received upgrades, but none have worked quite like this one.

The system can confuse some FIFA 23 players, especially if they’re new. However, understanding the upgrade path is important if one wants to improve a promo card.

Let’s take a look at how the FUT Level Up promo works and what’s the best way to get upgrades.

Will the FUT Level Up cards get upgrades in FIFA 23?

As mentioned earlier, all cards in the FUT Level Up promo will be entitled to an upgrade. This will not occur automatically, and players must complete certain milestones. Once those milestones are complete, their card will be upgraded to a new version. There will be a new dynamic image, attribute boosts, and other possible upgrades, like a weak foot boost.

FIFA 23 players will receive a new version after the upgrade. Hence, they will get an upgraded version on top of their base version. Once they get the stronger card, they could sell or use the weaker item in an SBC.

How to get the FUT Level Up upgrades in FIFA 23

Starting July 7, players will be getting fresh milestones that will allow them to obtain the upgraded version of their promo cards. A new set is already available under the Milestones section, including a free special item from Hakan Calhanoglu. Once players get a specific promo card in their squad, they must complete the given conditions.

Of course, the difficulty of getting each upgrade is different. The upgraded versions will also differ. For example, Raheem Sterling's upgraded version gets a +3 boost overall, while Kevin De Bruyne's variant has a +1 boost only. The conditions associated with each one also differ, and the upgrades for the cards with higher overalls appear to be more difficult.

However, the current promo still feels unique, considering how the upgrades are received. The FIFA 23 community will receive new milestone conditions every day until July 17.

According to rumors, a second team of this promo will come out on Friday, July 14, allowing players to get more cards. Aside from team releases, players will be able to add more from SBCs and objectives.

