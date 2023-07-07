FIFA 23 Raheem Sterling Level Up SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Raheem Sterling Level Up SBC is live in FIFA 23, and it's the first special card of the new promo, which is available as a challenge. EA Sports has debuted a brand new event, which includes some terrific items. Each card has the potential to get upgrades, and most of them are currently available in the packs. However, finding them will need you to rely on your luck or spend a lot of coins in the FUT market. You can avoid all that by completing tonight's challenge, and it will guarantee a promo card.

The first step is to predict the amount of FUT coins you'll need to get the necessary fodder. This will help you decide whether you want to complete the challenge in the first place. The best way to predict the costs is by analyzing the Raheem Sterling Level Up SBC tasks in FIFA 23.

How to easily complete the FIFA 23 Raheem Sterling Level Up SBC?

The introduction of the Level Up promo has surprised many in the FIFA 23 community, as the Futties promo was expected. Nevertheless, EA Sports has started it positively, and the new card can be easily obtained. There's only one task, and you'll have to keep its given terms and conditions in mind to unlock the card.

Task - Raheem Sterling Level Up SBC

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Raheem Sterling Level Up SBC will cost about 75,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. You can further reduce this amount using cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection. Since the SBC is available for the next 13 days, you can take your time to grind more fodder.

One great way is to play the Squad Battles and Division Rivals modes in FIFA 23. Based on your performances, you'll get weekly packs. The items you get from there could be beneficial for you to reduce the price of tonight's SBC.

If you have no-use cards, you can recycle them with the help of resource item challenges. The cards you get in exchange could be used in costlier SBCs or directly in your squads. Such challenges allow you to get fodder quickly while saving your coins.

After completing the challenge, you'll get a 92-rated Raheem Sterling RW card with great stats. With the help of position modifiers, you could also use the card in the RM position.

