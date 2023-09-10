FIFA 23 Lois Openda Moments SBC - How to complete, cheapest solution, and more

The Lois Openda Moments SBC is now available in FIFA 23, bringing a fresh challenge for players to complete in Ultimate Team. This new inclusion comes amid all the Preseason celebrations, as gamers prepare themselves for EA FC 24's release. This new SBC grants a special card dedicated to Lois Openda in Ultimate Team upon completion.

If you're considering attempting this challenge, your first step is to determine the possible number of coins that will be required to accomplish it. This will be decided by the amount of fodder required to finish this SBC's different tasks. The best way to predict your expenses is by analyzing the Lois Openda Moments SBC's tasks in FIFA 23.

Cheapest Lois Openda Moments SBC solutions in FIFA 23

The Lois Openda Moments SBC is relatively simple as it includes only two tasks. Both of them have their own stipulations and need to be completed before this challenge expires. Here are the requirements of this SBC:

Task 1 - Belgium

# of players from Belgium: Min 1

TOTS/TOTW: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 87

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Bundesliga

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 88

# of players in the squad: 11

This SBC will cost about 130,000 FUT coins to accomplish if you get all the fodder from this game's FUT market. You can reduce that figure by using cards that are already present in your Ultimate Team squad. Moreover, you can always grind FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to get more packs.

These can land you more cards that will be immensely helpful for completing challenges such as this one.

The Lois Openda Moments SBC is available for the next six days (as of September 10). Once you beat it, you'll get a 97-rated Striker. Once again, this card reflects the player's latest transfer and will be a great addition to your Bundesliga-based squads. For what it costs, this is a pretty good SBC to complete in case you're still looking for a pacy striker.