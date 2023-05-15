FIFA 23 leak hints at Lois Openda Ligue 1 POTM SBC coming to Ultimate Team

Lois Openda is set to receive another Ligue 1 POTM SBC in the coming days on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Reliable leaker FIFA 23 News posted the information on their Twitter account, and it will be interesting to see if the rumors turn out to be true. The Belgian forward has been in stunning form in the ongoing season and has been the primary outlay of goals for RC Lens. However, it’s rare for a footballer to be awarded the POTM award in back-to-back months.

Yet, it appears that fans have made their choices quite clear, and FIFA 23 players can unlock another special card by completing Openda’s Ligue 1 POTM SBC. No official information is available, but a few predictions can be made based on how these challenges typically work.

Lois Openda Ligue 1 POTM SBC could be a bargain in FIFA 23

Openda’s special cards in FIFA 23 have resulted largely from his brilliant performances throughout the season. This includes TOTW items and the Ligue 1 POTM SBC, which is still live in Ultimate Team. It features an 88-rated ST card which is inexpensive to unlock.

FIFA 23 Leaks !👀🔥 @FIFA23Leaked_ OPENDA has won the Ligue 1 POTM AGAIN (for April)🤯



His SBC is set to arrive on FIFA23 in the coming days OPENDAhas won the Ligue 1 POTM AGAIN (for April)🤯His SBC is set to arrive on FIFA23 in the coming days 🚨OPENDA🇧🇪 has won the Ligue 1 POTM AGAIN (for April)🤯🔥✅His SBC is set to arrive on FIFA23 in the coming days⏰ https://t.co/gumI7cIuTM

The exact stats of the upcoming special card hasn’t been revealed. However, the leaker has made certain predictions regarding its possible attributes, as listed below:

Overall: 89

Pace: 99

Shooting: 91

Passing: 84

Dribbling: 90

Defense: 43

Physicality: 91

The upcoming Openda card won’t be too useful, given the current power curve in the game. However, unlocking it will be inexpensive and ideal for beginners. The potential costs will depend on the tasks that will be part of the challenge. The current POTM SBC is available for 50,000 FUT coins, and the upcoming one will likely be around the same.

What is interesting is that the Belgian is also likely to be present in the Ligue 1 TOTS promo. He has been lethal in Ligue 1 and is unlikely to miss out on a spot. The Ligue 1 POTM SBC will appear before the promo, and players will have to complete the challenge to get the card.

Poll : 0 votes